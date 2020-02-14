Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deception Bay Cemetery. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Deception Bay Cemetery. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Environment

Heavy rain causes graves to sink

by Erin Smith
14th Feb 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Moreton Bay Regional Council is working to fix almost 300 graves across the region's cemeteries which have started to sink after the recent rain.

Peninsula resident Luke Higginson said he was shocked by the damage the rain had caused to grave sites at Redcliffe Cemetery, north of Brisbane.

"Today I visited my loving mother's grave and to my shock there where lots of graves that have been washed away or sunk from the rains," Mr Higginson said.

The Moreton Region received more than 200mm of rain in the past four days.

Moreton Bay Regional Council acting mayor Mike Charlton said the recent rain had caused some graves to sink at Redcliffe Cemetery.

He said council was already working to fix the problem.

"I would like to assure residents, this isn't unusual and typically occurs for roughly 12-18 months after a burial," Cr Charlton said.

"A simple application of top soil is all that needed to fix the rain damage.

"Council staff have already applied top soil to 82 graves at the Redcliffe Cemetery and another 100 at cemeteries within the region.

"We need to be careful with the wet ground to ensure machinery doesn't create any additional damage".

He said the remaining 94 graves at Redcliffe Cemetery should be completed by the end of next week.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gulaptis responds to Maclean Hospital concerns

        premium_icon Gulaptis responds to Maclean Hospital concerns

        Health Response comes after community criticism of the plan to move beds at the Lower Clarence facility

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:48 PM
        Rather than condemn Sally Rogers, commit to rescue pet

        premium_icon Rather than condemn Sally Rogers, commit to rescue pet

        Opinion Who's the real offender for neglected cats and dogs?

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:27 PM
        BUBBLE-BATH: Flood foam covers Main Beach

        premium_icon BUBBLE-BATH: Flood foam covers Main Beach

        Weather Take a look at the footage as floodwater run-off becomes Yamba’s new tourist...

        Your children aren’t as safe online as you think they are

        premium_icon Your children aren’t as safe online as you think they are

        Crime Parents underestimate online threat to their children.