Heavy rain causes sports ground closures on north coast

Heavy rain has caused ground closures in Yamba, leaving the Clarence Coast Magpies to call off junior games on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Heavy rain has caused ground closures in Yamba, leaving the Clarence Coast Magpies to call off junior games on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

HEAVY rain on the north coast has caused disruptions to weekend sports fixtures as a number of venues were forced to close their gates.

The lower reaches of the Clarence Valley region were hardest hit, with up to 55mm of rain over the last 24 hours.

Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League Club were first to call off all games against Grafton Ghosts due to flooding at the Yamba Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain has caused ground closures in Yamba, leaving the Clarence Coast Magpies to call off junior games on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

All North Coast Football fixtures at Maclean, Yamba and Iluka were also called off, with Corindi Red Rock following suit on Saturday morning.

Far North Coast Football returnees Maclean Bobcats were ready to finally get their season underway, but the former C.Ex Men’s Premier League side were forced to play their opening fixtures at the home of opponents Richmond Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Grafton Hockey Association were also hit by the rain, with the boys under-7s, under-9s and junior mods being called off and the seniors on notice, but set to play on.

Grafton and surrounds were able to play on with a top of 12mm of rain over the last 24 hours.

Woolgoolga received up to 10mm but Coffs Harbour surprisingly had as little as 2mm up to 9am on Saturday but with more set to come, sporting associations in the region were told to monitor the situation with the safety of players in mind.

All Coastal Premier League round four fixtures were set to go ahead after being given the green light on Saturday morning, but as the skies look likely to open up in the afternoon there could be some wet and wild football to come.