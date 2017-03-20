27°
News

Heavy rain covers the valley

20th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
FOAMING: Wild weather is causing foam to be thrown from the waves over the sand dunes at Wooli.
FOAMING: Wild weather is causing foam to be thrown from the waves over the sand dunes at Wooli. Nikki Voss

A COASTAL trough that caused storms early Saturday morning dumped more than 150mm of rain over areas of the Clarence Valley, flooding rivers and closing roads throughout.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Simon Louis said the trough, which had sat off the coast for most of the week, formed an area of lower pressure and tracked in towards the coast, giving heavy falls across the area.

"Yamba recorded 156mm in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday, while Grafton Research Station recorded 103mm in the same period,” he said.

The rain caused widespread flooding in the area, with the Orara River reaching a moderate flood level.

Deputy Controller of Clarence/Nambucca SES region Michael Stubbs said flooding around Coutts Crossing was significant.

"They are predicting 9.8m at Coutts Crossing which causes quite a lot of isolation,” Mr Stubbs said.

"We've got 368 people still affected in areas such as Shannondale, Braunstone, Kangaroo Creek and Levenstrath,” he said.

"We're expecting a rise in the Clarence River, however there is no flood warning as it's not expected to reach the minor height of 2.1m at the Prince Street gauge.”

The heavy Saturday rain isolated the Clarence Valley, with the Pacific Highway closed between Grafton and Ballina due to water over the road in multiple locations. The Summerland Way was also closed due to flooding at Whiporie.

The road to Yamba was briefly covered with water on Saturday, and entrances to coastal villages such as Iluka and Wooli also cut during the weekend.

Unit controller of Wooli/Yuraygir SES Ann Mara said the storm which eroded the beach and threw foam over the dunes started about 11pm on Friday.

"We started getting call-outs around 2am Saturday morning, which were for fallen trees, and sandbagging work,” Ms Mara said.

The rain also cancelled many events around the Clarence Valley, the biggest casualty the Lower Clarence Relay for Life at Yamba.

Committee chairwoman Lorraine Breust said: "Even though we had planned to go ahead rain, hail or shine, the amount of water and flooding that was experienced in the region was well above the amount predicted.

The committee will announce a new date in the coming weeks.

The Bureau said it expected more rain throughout the week, with high humidity causing instability.

It predicts widespread afternoon thunderstorms through the middle of the week, with the possibility of another trough forming at the end of the week bringing more heavy falls.

Grafton Daily Examiner
