Heavy rain washes away Westlawn's hope for win

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers have been left disappointed after recent wet weather dashed a prime opportunity for the club's Premier League side to register its first win of the season.

Westlawn was set to host a depleted Urunga Raiders outfit tonight, but Clarence Valley Council has closed their Barnier Park stronghold this weekend after the fields copped more than 50mm of rain throughout the week.

The Tigers were coming off the back of a tough 4-3 loss at the hand of Coffs Tigers last weekend, and with a new structure put into place over the past week, coach James Joyce was looking forward to trialling it against the Raiders.

"Our effort last week was definitely better than it has been, but it was still a pretty sloppy game,” he said.

"We ran with the new structure and it probably didn't work as well as we would have liked, so we were looking forward to making a few tweaks to it against a quality opposition.

"But it is not to be. At the end of the day we can't control what the weather does.”

The Tigers will instead enjoy a weekend off the field as they reset next week for a local derby clash against the purple power of Grafton United.

United will be the only Clarence Premier League side to take the field this week when they travel away to face the Coffs Coast Tigers.

United holds the wood over their southern opponents after they defeated the Tigers 1-0 earlier this season.

But with a long travel to Polwarth Dr and a few players out over the long weekend, their task will not be easy.