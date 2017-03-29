FLOOD WATCH: Ex-cyclone, cold front on collision course

Yamba Sports Complex on Angourie Road during the east coast low that travelled across the Clarence Vally on Saturday, 18th March 2017.

HEAVY showers and the chance of thunderstorms are predicted to lash the Clarence Valley tomorrow and Friday as the area recovers from minor flooding experienced last week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a cold front moving through NSW during Thursday to interact with moisture from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which could lead to widespread rain over the state's east.

Particularly heavy rain is expected in parts of the northeast on Thursday, likely continuing into Friday as a low pressure trough deepens near the Queensland border.

>> Cyclone Debbie puts Clarence Valley back on flood watch

24 hours ago the BOM predicted 20 to 60mm for Yamba 10 to 25 and 10 to 35mm Grafton is predicted to cop heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, with up to 120mm forecast for Thursday and up to 50mm on Friday.

Downpours are predicted to be heavier along the coast, with the BOM predicting Yamba could cop up to 150mm on Thursday and 100mm on Friday.

With the remnants of Cyclone Debbie predicting to bring heavy rain over the next few days, the Clarence River has been put on flood watch for minor to moderate flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.