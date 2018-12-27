Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy delays are again being seen on the M1, Bruce Hwy and Gateway Mwy. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Heavy delays are again being seen on the M1, Bruce Hwy and Gateway Mwy. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Highway delays stretch for 40km

by Jo Glover, Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 1:21 PM

MAJOR highways in the state's southeast are experiencing heavy congestion for a second day in a row, with delays stretching up to 40km.

Today's delays come after a busy Boxing Day on the roads for much of yesterday.

The Bruce Highway and Pacific Motorway were seeing the heaviest traffic at 10.30am today.

North of Brisbane, delays were seen northbound on Gympie Arterial Rd through to Murrumba Downs and again on the Bruce Hwy from Mango Hill right through to the Steve Irwin Way turn-off near Beerburrum - a stretch of about 40km.

Delays for southbound traffic on the Bruce Hwy was seen at 10.45am from Beerburrum through to Caboolture.

Further south, on the Gateway Mwy, northbound traffic was heavy from Nudgee through to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and again through Bracken Ridge and Bald Hills.

South of Brisbane, the Pacific Mwy was seeing delays southbound from Eight Mile Plains through to Yatala - a stretch of about 30km - and again from Ormeau through to Oxenford and then from Pacific Pines to Nerang.

Further south on the Gold Coast the M1 was seeing delays from Worongary right through to Bilinga, with the heaviest congestion around the Merrimac, Robina and Mudgeeraba areas. A single-vehicle crash near Currumbin was blamed for the heavy traffic around that area.

The RACQ is urging drivers to allow for extra travel time as congestion continues with Christmas holiday travel.

More Stories

editors picks holiday traffic queensland southeast traffic

Top Stories

    IN THE MONEY: Are you Grafton's latest lottery winner?

    IN THE MONEY: Are you Grafton's latest lottery winner?

    Breaking Could you have won $100,000 and not know it? Check your tickets now.

    • 27th Dec 2018 2:31 PM
    Shark action off our coastline

    premium_icon Shark action off our coastline

    News Plenty of sharks spotted this summer

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    OPEN AND SHUT: Businesses closed and opened

    premium_icon OPEN AND SHUT: Businesses closed and opened

    News What businesses have opened or closed in 2018? Here is our list.

    • 27th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners