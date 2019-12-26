Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Wardell on Boxing Day.
Four cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Wardell on Boxing Day. Chloe Fuller
Breaking

15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Dec 2019 12:02 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM

UPDATE, 2pm: DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on the Pacific Highway, following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today.

Live Traffic NSW reports all lanes on the highway have been reopened after the four-car crash had been cleared in Wardell.

"Traffic is still heavy through the area so continue to allow extra travel time," the website states. 

 

UPDATE, 12.35pm: A 15-month-old baby will be taken to hospital alongside six other people, after a multi-vehicle car crash in Wardell today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed four vehicles were involved in a crash shortly before midday today, 8km south of the Wardell bridge on the Pacific Highway.

Seven patients, with ages ranging from 15-months-old to someone in their 40s, are all being treated for minor injuries.

"It's likely all seven will be taken to Lismore hospital with minor injuries by road," the spokesman said.

"One is reporting spinal pain."

Traffic remains blocked in both directions.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are attending a car crash involving two vehicles in Wardell.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said ambulance crews were on their way to assist police, who are currently on scene.

The crash involving the two vehicles seems to have occurred on the Ballina side of the Wardell bridge travelling north.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said those involved in the crash had reportedly only suffered "superficial injuries" and "everyone is conscious and breathing."

"Our crews are almost there but are stuck in traffic," he said.

Drivers are being warned lengthy traffic delays are expected in both directions along the Pacific Highway, through Wardell.

More information to come.

editors picks pacific highway wardell
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New judge for district court

        premium_icon New judge for district court

        Crime Highly experienced lawyer to join court and help clear backlog of cases

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Food & Entertainment Too soon? Coles bring out traditional Easter treat one day after Christmas. Are you...

        Year in review: The stories that made news in June

        premium_icon Year in review: The stories that made news in June

        People and Places Find out what was making news in June this year