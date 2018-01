Heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn

Locals and holiday goers have been warned to exercise caution and expect delays on nearly all major highways, with the end of the holiday season bringing an influx of traffic.

Currently, the Pacific Highway between Kilgin and North Woodburn is heavily affected by traffic in both directions.

Southbound and Northbound motorists are advised to allow 25 minutes of additional travel time.

With the RMS advising motorists to consider using an alternative route such as Summerland Way if they can.