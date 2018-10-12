HEELS DOWN: Tiny tot fast-tracked to rope in her rodeo dream

GIDDY UP: Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest Tiny Tots entrant Georgia Finnigan is rearing to make her dream a reality.

THREE years ago, Georgia Finnigan tore her eyes away from the Warwick rodeo arena and told her mother a secret.

"When I grow up I want to be just like them," she whispered.

"They are so beautiful."

Mesmerised by the glamorous rodeo queens and princesses on horseback, she dreamed of one day sitting in the same saddle.

On Saturday, Georgia and her welsh pony, Rocky, will be front and centre of the rodeo arena and the young rider will be one step closer to making that wish come true.

Getting ready to strut her stuff in the Rodeo Queen Quest Tiny Tots competition, she couldn't be more excited.

"I love cantering and trotting and going fast," Georgia said.

But there's another side to rodeoing Georgia has enjoyed in the lead-up to the big day.

"It's been very fun buying all the pretty stuff, like new shirt and jeans and a new hat band," she said.

For mother Nicole Finnigan, who was also a rodeo queen in her early years, it's all about building up her daughter's confidence and having a bit of fun.

"We didn't want to enter her last year because we felt she wasn't quite ready, but this year she's definitely more up to it," Mrs Finnigan said.

"The experience is character-building because she gets the experience of being around different circles of people."

Former Warwick Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo Australia Terri Gilbert said she wanted to encourage more young women to get into rodeoing.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime sort of experience and it gives you great skills," she said.

Mrs Finnigan agreed, and hoped it would be a rewarding experience for her daughter.

Over the past few months, Mrs Finnigan has been teaching her daughter all the tips and tricks she remembers from her own days wearing the coveted crown.

"She knows you have to hold the flag on one side, so you have to have really good balance," Mrs Finnigan said.

With a love for all things fast-paced, Georgia wants to get into barrel racing and is working her way up to being rodeo queen one day.