MAFS bride flaunts insane bikini body

She may have split with "gaslighter" Mike Gunner, but there's no stopping Heidi Latcham as she posed fearlessly in a low-cut swimsuit alongside co-star Martha Kalifatidis.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 38-year-old posted a photo rocking a pair of strappy beige heels and a black one-piece with the caption: "Getting ready for the 'Single Ladies' video clip", with a wink-face emoji.

Heidi Latcham posted this photo with the caption: ‘Single Ladies video clip’.

The Sunshine Coast local displayed her ample cleavage and impeccably toned legs in the swimsuit as her signature curly hair swept over to one side - and the fans loved it.

"Internet breaks," one follower commented.

"Stop it!!!!!" another said.

"You have the best legs," one delighted fan wrote.

Someone else said: "Cheers to that. Single suits you."

While many just declared her bikini body "amazing" and "insane".

Posing next to her was Martha who flaunted her abs in a black boob tube and pair of knee-length white baggy shorts as she took the selfie.

Mike Gunner and Heidi are over.

It comes after this week's MAFS finale where Mike and Heidi confirmed their breakup during the reunion dinner party, with each of them walking in solo much to the shock of the other contestants.

Mike confirmed Heidi moved to the Gold Coast to live with him, but the wheels quickly fell off.

"We've just put each other through the ringer. We've hurt one another unnecessarily. It was exhausting, and it was more difficult than it should have been. I don't think that we particularly supported one another the way that we should have," he told Goulburn Valley's Hit96.9 Josiah & Elly.

Mike said they put each other through the ringer.

The 44-year-old electrician said they didn't have a lot to say to each other anymore.

"It's really sad. We just don't seem to care for one another like we should," he said.

While it was hinted they could reconcile, MAFS fans urged Heidi to walk away and accused Mike of "gaslighting" her with a last-minute declaration of love.

Last month, reports emerged Mike had moved on with Casey Stewart, 26, the daughter of Gina Stewart, a social media star known as the "World's Hottest Grandma".