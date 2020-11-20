Heir Affiti makes sure customers leave smiling

HAIR ROYALTY: Melanie Gray, Abbie and Stacey Ellis from Heir Affiti have been nominated for Business of The Year.

HAIR ROYALTY: Melanie Gray, Abbie and Stacey Ellis from Heir Affiti have been nominated for Business of The Year.

FOR the crew at Heir Affiti the secret to success is rather simple: have fun and be relaxed, and make sure the clients leave with a smile on their face.

This philosophy has seen the hair salon build a loyal and devoted client base, and feature regularly among The Daily Examiner polls of most popular hairdressers in the Clarence as well as the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

“I like to think all hairdressers have their own unique ways, and for us it’s about making sure we’re all having a good time and we’re relaxed and people like that environment,” owner Melanie Gray said.

“I don’t let anyone walk out without feeling 100 per cent happy.

“We all offer something a little different and unique. We all like to have a laugh and make things as relaxed as possible with a friendly smile and I like watching clients walk out with a smile as well.”

Like most businesses in the Clarence, Heir Affiti have had to adapt to the new COVID-safe world. But with Christmas fast approaching the business has been as busy as ever.

“We’ve all just worked with what we could do within the guidelines, but we’ve managed to work out a way that we can have all three of us working like we would do normally for Christmas,” Ms Gray said.

“Safety of our customers and ourselves was the top priority and we did close down for a month but we took that time to do a bit of online training and keep on top of things like that.

“Christmas is looking very busy. Our books are quite full, but there’s still a few availabilities as well as gift vouchers and Christmas gift packs.”

