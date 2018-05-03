Heir Affiti offering specials to celebrate their birthday

CUTTING EDGE: The team at Heir Affiti in South Grafton - Di , Abbie, Mel and Stacey.

CUTTING EDGE: The team at Heir Affiti in South Grafton - Di , Abbie, Mel and Stacey.

MEL Gray dreamt of starting her own hairdressing salon when she was just a little girl, she persevered and her dream became a reality and now Heir Affiti is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

After completing her hairdressing apprenticeship, Ms Gray found the perfect little shop in Skinner St and founded Heir Affiti.

Ms Gray told The Daily Examiner the shop was the old site of Rochelle's Hair and Fashion, where she got her ears pierced when she was two years old.

"My mum used to get her hair done there, so it has a lot of history for me,” she said.

Ms Gray said it was awesome to be celebrating the salon's seventh birthday.

"Seven years ago I made that dream come true and opened Heir Affiti, which I have watched grow, with hard work and dedication, into a flourishing, busy and friendly hair salon,” Ms Gray said.

To celebrate this milestone Heir Affiti have come up with some special deals for customers. "We're offering a full head of foils with Abbie and have all-over tints and toning specials with Di,” she said.

When clients walk into Heir Affiti they can expect a welcoming, friendly relaxing environment and to be assured they only use the highest quality product available.

"As a team we pride ourselves in keeping up-to-date by attending various courses in cutting, colouring and hair extensions,” she said.

Just last Monday the team was in Ballina for more training.

Ms Gray said the best part about being a hairdresser is being a part of a passionate and creative team who all love what they do. "And meeting lovely clients along the way,” she said.

The Heir Affit team has a combined 44 years' experience.

"Stacey has been hairdressing for 30 years, Abbie is currently in her second year of her apprenticeship, and I have been hairdressing for 12 years.”

Stacey and Mel have worked together for the past 12 years - Stacey was Mel's senior hairdresser when she was an apprentice.

"We have a very special bond between each other.”

Heir Affiti is at 29 Skinner St, South Grafton. For an appointment or to talk to a hairdressers, phone 66423433.