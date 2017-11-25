Heir to the salon throne

CUT ABOVE THE REST: Stacey Ellis, Abbie Ellis and Melanie Gray from Heir-Affiti - top of the Daily Examiner's Facebook hairdresser poll.

WHEN Melanie Gray decided to open her own salon six years ago, she knew exactly the right location: the old site of Rochelle's Hair and Fashion in Skinner Street, South Grafton.

"I actually got my ears pierced there when I was two years old!” Ms Gray said. "My mum used to get her hair done there, so it has a lot of history for me!”

Heir-Affiti has since grown a loyal client base as evidenced by the overwhelming response when the Daily Examiner asked readers to vote for the best hair dresser in the Clarence Valley for the second year running.

"It's very overwhelming to sit there and read all of the lovely comments clients have written about you and your staff, it makes you feel satisfied that you're on the right track,” Ms Gray said.

Comprised of senior hairdresser Stacey Ellis and her daughter and apprentice Abbie, Ms Gray said the Heir-Affiti team is a family affair.

"In the 12 years Stacey and I have worked together, we've never had an argument,” Ms Gray said. "And now we have her daughter Abbie who, since she started working here, has become this beautiful person who loves her job. She takes a lot of pride in her job and, for a 17-year-old, she runs rings around most other girls.”

THIS is the second year in a row Heir-Affiti has topped the list in the DEX Facebook callout for the best hairdressers in the Clarence.

Like in 2016, the popular salon received more than double the votes of the next highest, with 79 . In second place was this year's big mover, Jennaration Hair from Yamba, with 23, displacing last year's runner up DiMattia and Co, and 2015 winner Red Hot Hair who slotted into fourth.

What is the best part about going to Heir-Affiti?

ADELAIDE CAREY: Most friendly staff and I always feel like a million dollars when I walk out the door.

KARLEY EVELEIGH: Everyone is super nice and always makes you leave loving yourself and feeling fabulous.

ROBYN VENABLES: I've been getting my hair styled and coloured by Mel years and would not go anywhere else.

TANYA DALY: Staff are friendly, talented, passionate and professional

CASEY HEMMING: I always feel amazing after having my hair done by Mel!

TAHNEE BAKER: They are so wonderful! Almost like another family!

Did your favourite hair dresser make it into the top 10?

1. Heir-Affiti

2. Jennaration Hair

"Love being spoilt by Jenna Robertson at Jennaration Hair and Beauty Yamba!” - Cherie Smith

3. DIMATTIA and Co

"She is the only hairdresser that I have come across for over three decades that knows how to cut/style curly hair!” - Christine Swan

4. Red Hot Hair

”They always make you feel so welcome, always love what they do to my hair and it's a fun experience.” - Charmaine Want

5. Addictive Hair

”Watching the way Sophie teaches and mentors her apprentices is inspirational. I feel welcomed every time I've an appointment' - Abbi-lei Dalton

6. Colour With Love

7. South Grafton Hair and Beauty

8. Ammo Hair and Beauty

9. Twisted Scissors

10. Jagged Edge/Jacqueline's hair and beauty

