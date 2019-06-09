Helicopter aids in search for lost woman

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted in searching for the missing woman.

A WOMAN has been found safe and well after being reported as missing.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has assisted in the search of a woman who had been reported missing on a drive from Yamba to Lismore.

A spokesperson for the rescue helicopter service said motorcyclists found the woman on a 4wd track in the Little Italy area where she had spent the night in her vehicle after becoming lost.

She did not require medical treatment and had suffered "no ill effects from her overnight ordeal.”

