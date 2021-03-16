Menu
The Westpac Helicopter lands in a field near Seelands to fly a man injured in a motorbike accident
News

Helicopter called for man injured in motorbike accident

Adam Hourigan
16th Mar 2021 7:34 PM
A man has been flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after a motorbike incident.

According to a spokesman by from the helicopter service, the helicopter was tasked by ambulance following a motorbike accident at Seelands, west of Grafton.

At the scene, a 24yo male had sustained back injuries in the incident.

He was treated on scene by ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team before being flown to Lismore Hospital for further treatment.

According to the helicopter spokesman he is in a stable condition.

Last night, the helicopter was called to Coffs Harbour Hospital to assist with an urgent medical transfer.

The helicopter Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor have stabilised a 53 year old male for transport who was suffering from a medical condition

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for urgent surgery, and his condition of the man is believed to be serious.

