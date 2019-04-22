Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The group of hikers failed to return from Kondalilla Falls last night.
The group of hikers failed to return from Kondalilla Falls last night. Contributed
Breaking

Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Apr 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of hikers have been found after they were reported missing from a popular Sunshine Coast tourist location for almost 12 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a search and rescue operation was underway this morning to help find the group, who failed to return from Kondalilla Falls, Montville about midnight on Sunday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter searched up and down Obi Obi Creek this morning and found the group about 10.30am, a spokeswoman said.

The helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group and is in the process of winching the hikers to safety.

More to come.

kondalilla falls montville queensland police racq lifeflight rescue search and rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What's open this Easter Monday

    What's open this Easter Monday

    News Easter is a chance for a holiday for most, but here is a list of what's open this weekend

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    News Northbound lanes are being impacted after a crash earlier today

    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    Woman charged went double speed limit

    premium_icon Woman charged went double speed limit

    Crime The driver went more than 230km/h in wet conditions last night