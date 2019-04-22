Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

The group of hikers failed to return from Kondalilla Falls last night.

A GROUP of hikers have been found after they were reported missing from a popular Sunshine Coast tourist location for almost 12 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a search and rescue operation was underway this morning to help find the group, who failed to return from Kondalilla Falls, Montville about midnight on Sunday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter searched up and down Obi Obi Creek this morning and found the group about 10.30am, a spokeswoman said.

The helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group and is in the process of winching the hikers to safety.

