Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.
Breaking

Newborn bub killed in Central Queensland Bruce Highway smash

Aden Stokes
Melanie Plane
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jun 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 7th Jun 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE SUNDAY 11.50AM: A NEWBORN baby has died in tragic circumstances after a crash on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay yesterday. 

Police have confirmed that just before 3.30pm a man and woman were travelling on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence when their car struck a guard rail. 

The woman, who was pregnant, was flown to Rockhampton Hospital and just before 7pm, gave birth. 

Tragically, the child died a few hours later 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

UPDATE, 5.55PM: Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi, about 75 miles north of Rockhampton.

A single vehicle had left the highway and crashed into a bridge guard rail, damaging the vehicle and leaving a man and woman in their 20s with minor injuries.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived at the scene and helped paramedics in stabilising the two patients before they were both airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A rescue helicopter has been called to airlift two people to hospital following a car crash on the Bruce Highway, south of St Lawrence.

At 3.13pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the highway.

Reports suggest the car crashed into a guard rail while travelling over a bridge near the Waverley Creek Rest Area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man and woman in their 20s suffered minor injuries and were both stable.

A rescue helicopter has been called to airlift them to hospital for further treatment.

More to come.

bruce highway crash single-vehicle crash st lawrence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mountain View to host eight extra days of racing per year

        premium_icon Mountain View to host eight extra days of racing per year

        Motor Sports Grafton Sporting Car Club Inc. have received a big boost from Clarence Valley Council

        74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        premium_icon 74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        Crime It was just hours after the reintroduction of double demerits, and for one rider a...

        Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        premium_icon Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        Business After taking over the Maclean store, couple will expand their offering to create...

        ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

        premium_icon ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

        Sport Top ride ensures Ulmarra Cup stays in the Clarence Valley for 2020