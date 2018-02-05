Helicopter flew 29 missions in a month

IT'S been a busy start to 2018 with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter being tasked to perform 29 missions for the month of January.
Of the 29 missions, 13 were primary tasks, 14 were inter hospital transfers, and two were search and rescue missions.
The tasks were varied, highlighting the invaluable service provided by the rescue helicopter crew.
- 01/01 - Transfer 54-year-old man with chest injuries from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.
- 01/01 - Car rollover at Copmanhurst. Aircraft called back.
- 01/01 - A 45-year-old man at Nimbin suffered a head injury after a fall. The man was intubated and transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.
- 03/01 - 61-year-old man involved in tractor rollover at Federal. Transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
- 04/04 - Called to Tallow Beach at Byron Bay, three people caught in a rip. Helicopter called off.
- 05/01 - Transfer 59-year-old patient from Lismore to Tweed Heads Hospital.
- 05/01 - Two-vehicle crash at Glenreagh, 18-year-old man transported to Coffs Harbour with multiple injuries.
- 06/01 - Transfer 88-year-old woman with respiratory issues from Grafton Base Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.
- 06/01 - A search was carried out in the Nambucca area after a beacon was activated. No sightings recorded.
- 07/01 - Assist in the search for a 76-year-old man missing in the water in the vicinity of Heifer Station on the Clarence River. No sightings made.
- 08/01 - Transfer of 16-year-old stroke victim from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast Council.
- 09/01 - Transfer of 28-year-old man with respiratory issues from Tweed Heads Hospital to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
- 10/01 - Tasked to Boorook Station where a male was bitten by a snake. Patient transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.
- 12/01 - Transfer of 65-year-old female stroke victim from Grafton Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.
- 14/01 - Motorbike accident at Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah. 45-year-old male was transported via road ambulance with helicopter medical crew on board. Medical crew retrieved at Gold Coast airport.
- 15/01 - Transfer of 43-year-old male patient with severe medical condition from Moree Base Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital.
- 19/01 - Tasked to Ocean Shores where an 11-year-old male fell from a roof. He was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
- 20/01 - Transfer 64-year-old male with a severe medical condition from Lismore Base Hospital to Tweed Heads Hospital.
- 20/01 - Tasked to The Bluff Headland, 1km north of Iluka, 65-year-old woman fell on rocks the night before and was found by surfers around 9am. The helicopter medical team were winched in to prepare the woman for a stretcher winch extraction. She was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
- 22/01 - Tasked to Mt Warning where a patient rolled an ankle. Patient winched out of a remote area and transferred to road ambulance at Uki sports ground.
- 23/01 - Transfer 70-year-old male patient from Grafton Base Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital.
- 24/01 - Transfer 70-year-old male suffering cardiac condition from Grafton Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital.
- 28/01 - Two people reported to have been involved in drowning, 400m from shore. Services not required prior to take off.
- 28/01 - Two vehicle crash at Chatsworth Island. 39-year-old woman flown from the scene to Gold Coast University Hospital with head injuries.
- 29/01 - Transfer of a 49-year-old male with burns following a gas explosion in Ballina, from Ballina Hospital to Royal Brisbane Hospital.
- 30/01 - Transfer from Ballina Hospital to Tweed Heads Hospital for a 45-year-old male suffering a severe medical condition.
- 30/01 - Transfer from Ballina Hospital to Gold Coast University Hospital for a 72-year-old with a cardiac condition.
- 31/01 - Tasked to Fine Flower for a single vehicle accident. A 69-year-old woman was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.