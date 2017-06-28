20°
Fishermen oblivious to helicopter search off Sandon

Clair Morton
| 28th Jun 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATE, 1.15PM: THE source of an emergency beacon off Sandon Point has been identified, with fisherman on board the vessel completely oblivious to the fuss.

NSW Marine Rescue regional operations manager for Wooli, John Murray, said it was found that the vessel carried an "older type" EPIRB which had self-activated.

"The helicopter did a big sweep and vectored our vessel straight to them," he said.

"We realized the EPIRB had self-activated, and the people were happily fishing away unaware of what was going on."

The beacon has now been taken and its battery removed.

Mr Murray said it was a common thing to happen to the old EPIRBS, particularly at the end of their battery life, and advised boat owners to switch to the new GPS enabled systems.

As well as being less likely to spark a false alarm, they can make life a lot easier for emergency services.

"If they're registered with AMSA, as soon as it goes off they know exactly what vessel and who the owner is and can contact you straight away," he said.

All's well that ends well.

EARLIER: A HELICOPTER search is underway off Sandon Point, following reports of an activated emergency distress beacon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance and Australian Maritime Safety Authority about 11am.

The aircraft has arrived on scene to conduct the aerial search utilising beacon homing devices in the AW139 helicopter.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  distress signal emergency distress beacon sandon westpac rescue helicopter

