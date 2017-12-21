Helicopter to recovery seriously ill cruise passenger

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance service and Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to assist in the recovery of a female passenger suffering a severe medical condition from the passenger cruise liner 'Voyager of the Seas' presently 170nm off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The Passenger liner is cruising at top speed to be off the coast of Ballina in the next few hours to allow the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to rendezvous with the ship.

This is the second time in recent weeks the helicopter has been used to retrieve a person from a cruise ship. Last Monday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has successfully winch recovered a 32yo male passenger from the cruise liner Carnival Spirit 50nm off the coast of Wooli.

The helicopter flew the patient through to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment. The 32yo passenger had suffered a serious medical condition that required immediate medical evacuation.