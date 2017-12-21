Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Helicopter to recovery seriously ill cruise passenger

Adam Hourigan
by

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance service and Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to assist in the recovery of a female passenger suffering a severe medical condition from the passenger cruise liner 'Voyager of the Seas' presently 170nm off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The Passenger liner is cruising at top speed to be off the coast of Ballina in the next few hours to allow the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to rendezvous with the ship.

This is the second time in recent weeks the helicopter has been used to retrieve a person from a cruise ship. Last Monday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has successfully winch recovered a 32yo male passenger from the cruise liner Carnival Spirit 50nm off the coast of Wooli.

The helicopter flew the patient through to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment. The 32yo passenger had suffered a serious medical condition that required immediate medical evacuation.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Christmas thieves strike again

Christmas thieves strike again

BRAD Layton fears the Clarence Valley Christmas spirit is disappearing after being the latest victim of decoration theft.

The road to making the Clarence Valley plastic bag-free

FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them.

Banning the bag in Clarence is imminent

LIGHTS UP: Where to see Grafton's best Christmas lights

Armidale Rd, South Grafton

New displays take limelight from regular favourites.

HIGHWAY HORROR: 9 shocking Pacific Highway crashes

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Pacific Highway from Ulmarra to Maclean a known blackspot

Local Partners