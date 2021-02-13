Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
News

Helicopter winches woman to safety after mishap at waterfall

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Minyon Falls claims another injury after a woman who hurt her lower leg had to be transported to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Emergency services and Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident after reports a woman, 43, had rolled her ankle near the Minyon Falls Lookout, north of Repentance Creek around 12.30pm on Friday February 12, 2021.

Due to the rough nature of the terrain, the woman was treated by a critical care team paramedic before being winched into the helicopter.

She was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital where she is understood to be in a stable condition.

amabulance lismore base hospital minyon falls northern rivers rescue westpac rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WE'RE STILL HERE: How to contact your local journalists

        WE'RE STILL HERE: How to contact your local journalists

        News FIND out the best ways to contact each of our dedicated team members in the Clarence Valley in this new digital world.

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #12: Dalton delivers

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #12: Dalton delivers

        Cricket South Services strike bowler Matt Dalton claimed career best figures to put GDSC...

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Road closure for Big River Way repairs

        Premium Content Road closure for Big River Way repairs

        News Airport access impacted, village traffic affected by upcoming roadworks in the...