Helipad campaign moves to parliament

A RENEWED campaign to re-establish the Maclean helipad has led to local member Chris Gulaptis demanding funding for the project in the next state budget.

Mr Gulaptis made the demands in a speech to the NSW Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

"The helipad, which was built on hospital grounds, was designed and built by members of the Rotary Club of Maclean in 2005 for approximately $70,000," Mr Gulaptis told parliament.

However new safety and engineering guidelines and the introduction of newer and heavier helicopters means the facility can no longer be used.

Mr Gulaptis said that alternative sites currently being used were not an "optimum solution" as they required ambulance transport to the hospital with time delays that could cost lives.

"The price tag to fix the helipad is around $750,000, which is beyond the capacity of Rotary and other local community groups," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I commend Anne Farrell, President of the Maclean Rotary Club and former Director of Nursing at the hospital, for leading a renewed campaign to have the helipad built."

"I am 100 per cent behind this campaign," Mr Gulaptis concluded.

The Westpac Rescue Helicoper landed twice to pick up patients in medical emergencies last month.

The issue has come to light a year after the helipad was closed after an engineering audit found the structure was unable to cope with new aircraft.

Ms Farrell said that the Rotary club felt a sense of ownership for the helipad as they constructed it, but the amount to rebuild was beyond a community group.

Mr Gulaptis's full speech to Hansard is below:

Mr CHRISTOPHER GULAPTIS ( Clarence ) ( 17:51 ): Tonight I refer to the importance of rebuilding the helipad at Maclean District Hospital. Ensuring the health and wellbeing of the community is my number one priority and should be the number one priority of all governments. The helipad, which was built on hospital grounds, was designed and built by members of the Rotary Club of Maclean in 2005 for approximately $70,000. In May last year Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones announced that an independent safety audit of helicopter landing sites in the Northern NSW Local Health District had been recently conducted, benchmarking existing helipads against new safety and engineering guidelines. The audit identified that the elevated landing site at Maclean District Hospital did not meet the independent audit of existing helipads against new safety and engineering guidelines and the introduction of newer and heavier helicopters.

The Rotary Club of Maclean has embarked on another campaign to rebuild the helipad to restore helicopter retrieval services to the hospital; however, the funding required is beyond the capacity of any local community group. Revised costing for the rebuild of the Maclean District Hospital helipad have dropped from $1.5 million to $750,000, but this is still excessive and beyond the scope of the rotary club. As I said previously, health is the number one concern of the community and I share that concern. Both the Northern NSW Local Health District and the Ambulance Service of New South Wales have agreed that an alternative temporary helicopter landing site at McIntyres Airfield on Northbank Road, Palmers Island will be used for helicopter retrieval services at Maclean District Hospital while options for the new permanent landing site are being explored.

This is not an optimum situation because the airfield is approximately 12 minutes away from the hospital and helicopter transfers require patients to be transferred to the airfield by ambulance. Coordinating an ambulance to be available for a helicopter retrieval is not ideal as there are often extended waiting times, which are critical to treating emergency patients. While the Northern NSW Local Health District is working closely with the Ambulance Service of New South Wales to ensure that there is no disruption to helicopter retrieval services, this is not always the case. A fully functional helicopter retrieval service saves lives. While we do have a helicopter retrieval service that works, we are reliant on having an ambulance available. Sometimes patients have to wait and that waiting time is critical.

I commend Anne Farrell, President of the Maclean Rotary Club and former Director of Nursing at the hospital, for leading a renewed campaign to have the helipad built. I am 100 per cent behind this campaign.

I have written to the Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard, and have advised him that the helipad at Maclean hospital is a vital piece of infrastructure. Maclean is a district hospital and does not have the staff and resources to deal with complex medical cases. Often those cases are transferred to Lismore Base Hospital or hospitals on the Gold Coast where there is specialist medical expertise. I acknowledge that the New South Wales local health districts have competing priorities. However, the helipad is the number one priority for the Maclean District Hospital and a fundamental need for the local community. While we have a helicopter retrieval service that works, it is reliant on having an ambulance available and sometimes that waiting time is critical. A timely retrieval to a medical emergency is paramount and will save lives. I ask that funding be provided in the NSW Health budget to enable this vital piece of infrastructure to be upgraded as a priority.