Helipad operation hours set to change

THE EXTENTION of operating hours for a helipad in Yamba will go through to the Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Rob Donges deputised that the hours of operation for the helipad on Golding St, Yamba be extended to sunrise to sunset, and if that was not possible, 8am to sunset.

Under the original approval for the helipad, the operation hours were restricted to daylight hours, however in June of 2017, the DA was approved subject to the conditions that the helipad operate 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

"There is a history of operating successfully on the sunrise to sunset regime,” Mr Donges said.

The officer's recommendation stated that the permit of the hours of operation from Monday to Sunday be extended to 8am to 6pm.

A passionate submission received by the council from Dr Geoff Edwards said the operators of the helipad did not adhere to the current stipulations of their DA and altering the DA would make no difference.

Councillor Jason Kingsley proposed the hours of operation could be different on weekend to help appease locals.

However Mr Donges said having different hours of operation was likely to complicate the process and make it more difficult to police.

Councillors voted to have the hours of 8am to sunset be put forward at next week's council meeting.