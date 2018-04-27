Helipad should be 'number one priority': Gulaptis

REVISED costings for the rebuild of the Maclean Hospital helipad have dropped from $1.5m to $750,000, but member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said while figures still sound "excessive", it should be the number one priority for the area.

The helipad, which was built and designed by members of Maclean Rotary in 2005 for $70,000 and helipad was closed last year after an independent audit of existing helipads against new safety and engineering guidelines.

"This will save lives - while we do have a helicopter retrieval service that works but you're reliant on having an ambulance available and sometimes you have to wait - and that waiting time is critical," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It's a fundamental need, and I will raise it with the health minister and the deputy premier," he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Maclean Rotary Club, and former director of nursing of the hospital Anne Farrell is leading a renewed campaign to get the helipad rebuilt.

"As the original constructors of the site, we do feel responsible for it."

