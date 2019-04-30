Hell and heaven collide on the Clarence for chopper funds

BIG TURN-OUT: Participants in the first 'Chopper Paddle' give a wave before heading off from the Big River Sailing Club on the leg to Iluka to raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

BIG TURN-OUT: Participants in the first 'Chopper Paddle' give a wave before heading off from the Big River Sailing Club on the leg to Iluka to raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. Adam Hourigan

IT MAY be dubbed the Hell on Water, but for more than 100 eager paddlers on Sunday, it was heaven.

This year, as part of the annual fundraiser for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the 20 participants were joined by members of the public at the Big River Sailing Club at Harwood for the first "Chopper Paddle”.

There were dragonboaters, kayakers and other watercraft, some dressed a little differently than standard safety gear too, who joined in to complete the final leg from Harwood to Iluka.

"It was phenomenal,” Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said.

"The feedback was that everyone was really impressed. It's a great stretch of the river and we've already had people who are very keen to make it bigger.”

Mr Huish said for some of the dragonboaters, it was an opportunity not to paddle flat-out, but enjoy a longer and more relaxing row and enjoy the company.

SETTING OUT: Dragonboats and kayaks get ready to leave the bank for the 'Chopper Paddle' on Sunday, as part of the Hell on Water event. Adam Hourigan

"It was a real spectacle to see the convoy making their way down the river, and coming into the bay at Sedgers Reef Hotel (Iluka) was a great way to finish the paddle,” Mr Huish said.

The Hell on Water paddle started in Grafton last Thursday, with paddlers stopping at Ulmarra, Lawrence and Harwood in the four-day trek.

Paddlers conducted fundraisers at hotels throughout the area at nights, and money was also raised by each paddler through sponsorship and raffles.

With counting still under way, the paddle is on track to raise at least $10,000, with the proceeds going to the helicopter.

"We're looking forward to making it even bigger. This year was a trial to see if people could manage, but now we think we can get two to three times more people involved,” Mr Huish said.