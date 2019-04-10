Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Israel Folau has courted controversy once again.
Israel Folau has courted controversy once again.
Sport

‘Hell awaits you’: Folau in anti-gay Twitter storm

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2019 7:19 PM

Israel Folau is headed for a showdown with Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle after yet another anti-homosexual message was posted on his social media channels on Wednesday night.

A message on his Instagram account was published on his Instagram account in which he said that "hell awaits" "drunks, homosexuals, adulteres, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" - adding they should "repent" as "only Jesus saves".

He added: "Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him."

In April 2018, Rugby Australia decided not to sanction Folau after he isused a series of tweets containing anti-homosexual messages or imagery.

He later stated his position in a column for Players Voice.

"I don't expect everyone to believe what I believe," wrote Folau. "That goes for teammates, friends and even family members, some of whom are gay.

"I don't pretend to have all the answers in life. It can be difficult making the right decisions.

"You are always trying to reconcile the truth from the Bible with things you feel inside. But I have faith that God's path is the right one and that path is outlined in the Bible. I will keep sharing that."

editors picks israel folau social media

Top Stories

    Police hold 'grave concerns' for missing Grafton toddler

    premium_icon Police hold 'grave concerns' for missing Grafton toddler

    Breaking POLICE are seeking urgent public help to locate a a toddler who has been missing from the Grafton area, and say they hold 'grave concerns' for her welfare

    • 10th Apr 2019 7:04 PM
    NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

    NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

    Crime Police seeking urgent public assistance to help locate toddler

    Legal service gurus say ALS must stay in Grafton

    premium_icon Legal service gurus say ALS must stay in Grafton

    Opinion Elder and barrister both push against Coffs shift

    Bill Shorten in town to promise better cancer services

    premium_icon Bill Shorten in town to promise better cancer services

    Politics Labor leader promises radiation therapy facility