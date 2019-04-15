Menu
The Hell On Water Paddle Tour returns to the Clarence Valley
News

Hell on Water Paddle Tour returns

15th Apr 2019 12:30 PM

THE fourth annual Hell on Water Paddle Tour returns next week and will see 25 participants paddle from Grafton to Iluka Bay to raise funds for the Rescue Helicopter.

With a fund-raising target of $10,000 paddlers will be hosting a special Trivia Night at Lawrence Tavern on Friday April 26.

All are welcome to attend with a team of 4 for $20, registrations are open from 7pm on the night. The paddlers will also be raffling a Pro Fisher Dragon Kayak valued at $699 donated by Maclean Outdoors for the event, tickets will be available at the Trivia Night.

On the final day of the paddle, Sunday 28 April, if you have a kayak, SUP, surfski, canoe or Dragon Boat you can participate in the Rescue Helicopter's Chopper Paddle.

Paddling from Big River Sailing Club to Iluka Bay the 15km distance is suitable for all ages and if you can paddle it you can enter it. Finish off the school holidays with a paddle down the Clarence River, children $10 and adults are $25. Kayak Hire is also available from Yamba Kayak Hire.

The Grafton Volunteer Support Group will have a BBQ available at both the start and finish points and a courtesy shuttle bus will take you back to the Big River Sailing Club at the end of your paddle.

You'll be in safe hands with the local SES crew on the day plus with the expert knowledge of Tour Leader, Tony Keogh.

The event will run from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28.

Register before Friday 26 April at www.helirescue.com.au/events/clarence-chopper-paddle-2019

Grafton Daily Examiner

