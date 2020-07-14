Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Hellboy’ goes viral in stingray video

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Jul 2020 11:50 AM

 

A stunning video of a small pod of stingrays swimming close to beachgoers in Florida has gone viral after an extremely sunburnt man caught attention online.

The video of three large stingrays gliding through the beachside waters in Florida was shared by ABC News US on the weekend, but has gathered steam online since then.

People commenting on the clip were quick to point out that one of the swimmers was red raw with sunburn, with many calling him "Hellboy" and others saying he looked like a "Flamin' Hot Cheeto".

Sir, it might be time to go inside.
Sir, it might be time to go inside.

"Buddy burnt to a crisp," one man wrote succinctly under the video.

Please, don’t touch your fragile skin.
Please, don’t touch your fragile skin.

The post has attracted more than 15,000 retweets and comments and more than 45,000 likes. There are very few comments are about the rays.

 


"When he rubbed his face it hurt me," one commenter said.

"That's like a seventh degree burn," another horrified commenter said.

"I said to myself that he needs sunscreen ASAP," another said.

"I had sunburn this bad once on my back only, and it was misery for like two months," one man wrote on the post.

"Cannot even imagine."

Have you ever been this sunburnt? Let us know in the comments.

Originally published as 'Hellboy' goes viral in stingray video

More Stories

editors picks sunburn viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search continues for shark behind fatal attack

        premium_icon Search continues for shark behind fatal attack

        News NSW Department of Primary Industries deploy SMART drumlines at Wooli Beach after death of 15-year-old surfer

        Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        premium_icon Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        News THE driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday can expect to receive a...

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today

        AFL North Coast release 2020 season draw

        premium_icon AFL North Coast release 2020 season draw

        AFL The draws for the AFL North Coast senior and junior competitions have been...