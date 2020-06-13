HALVES: Vote for Clarence Dream Team playmakers

MORE THAN HALVES: Ex-Lower Clarence Magpies and South Grafton Rebels star Hughie Stanley, Grafton Ghosts hard-man Dan Roberts and Rebels Ant Cowan are all nominees in the Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade.

MORE THAN HALVES: Ex-Lower Clarence Magpies and South Grafton Rebels star Hughie Stanley, Grafton Ghosts hard-man Dan Roberts and Rebels Ant Cowan are all nominees in the Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade.

RUGBY LEAGUE: At the halfway stage of compiling the Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade, it's time to vote for the best halves.

We have already unveiled the teams of the decade for Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies. Now it's time for you to decide who's the best from all of those clubs over the past 10 years in The Daily Examiner's exclusive online poll.

Contrary to their name, the halves are often the most rounded players on the field. Pulling the strings and directing the play like the conductor of an orchestra, the halves make things happen and we've had some incredibly creative players through the ranks in the Clarence over the last 10 years.

The first Dream Team nominee to have plied his trade for two clubs is the hugely talented Hughie Stanley.

Rebel Hughie Stanley with the ball during the first grade rugby league match between the South Grafton Rebels and the Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park South Grafton in 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

After a stint with the Lower Clarence Magpies earlier in the decade, Stanley has been a mainstay in the South Grafton Rebels side for a number of years, helping them to a premiership and multiple grand finals.

The skilful five-eighth has great playmaking ability and a tidy kicking game. His leadership on the field was always a strong point of his game.

Fellow former Magpie is Dallas Waters, who also made the switch to the Rebels to help lead them to a premiership in a coaching role.

The 100th Rebels Reunion Group 2 match up against Coffs Harbour at McKittrick Park. Rebels coach Dallas Waters. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

The former captain was a formidable leader who knew how to get his players on side, helping them to an electric NRRRL premiership.

Often lining up next to Stanley and under Waters, Ant Cowan really made a name for himself as a halfback in the Rebels red.

Ant Cowan - Rebels first grade headshotPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

An incredibly crafty player, Cowan could lure his opponents in and pick the inch-perfect pass.

As always, the Grafton Ghosts boast some of the best we've ever seen, with five-eighth Dan Roberts leading the blue charge.

Ghosts Dan Roberts off loads a pass during round 9 NRRRL rugby league clash at McGuren Field Grafton between Grafton Ghosts and Murwillumbah Mustangs. Final score 20-14 Mustangs way. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

A mainstay in a hugely successful side, Roberts was all class and created the perfect link between backs and forwards.

NRRRL round 15 match between the Grafton Ghosts and Kyogle Turkey's at McGuren Park. Ghosts captain Ryan Farrell during the match. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Alongside him is a candidate for the Ghosts' best side of all time, captain fantastic Ryan Farrell.

While Farrell led the Ghosts through their dominant NRRRL days, he played just as big a part in helping NRL-bound Anthony Don and Danny Wicks on their way.

Showing steel in defence and attack, Farrell always changed the game.

With so many strong options to choose from, this is sure to be one of the more difficult areas of the field to vote on.

Vote for your Dream Team of the Decade halves now in the polls below.

