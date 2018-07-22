Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Food & Entertainment

New loaded doughnuts at city burger bar

Sean White
by
22nd Jul 2018 11:04 AM

A TOOWOOMBA burger joint has added crazy sugary loaded doughnuts to its menu.

Hello Harry opened its doors in Tooowoomba in 2016 and quickly established itself as a staple in the city's food scene.

The burger restaurant opened in the Walton Store along with popular Asian street food restaurant Junk.

Recently the restaurant had unveiled a photo of delicious addition to its dessert menu on social media.

The photo of new loaded donuts gained a lot of attention from Toowoomba food lovers on social media.

The doughnuts come in a variety of flavours such as Kit Kat and Smarties, Oreo and mint chocolate and Mars Bar and Snickers. 

Other restaurants at the Walton Store include Harajuku Gyoza, The Moose, Full of Life and  The Bavarian Biergarten.

doughnuts hello harry toowoomba walton store
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MyHealth: patients need to weigh up pros and cons of system

    premium_icon MyHealth: patients need to weigh up pros and cons of system

    News Practice managers in the Clarence Valley can see the benefits of the My Health Record approach but urge patients to give it plenty of thought.

    $1.2 mil for UV water treatment without government grant

    $1.2 mil for UV water treatment without government grant

    Council News Council explains costings of new UV plant at main reservoir.

    No holiday pay for 80% of workers on Pacific Highway upgrade

    No holiday pay for 80% of workers on Pacific Highway upgrade

    Politics Workforce casualisation demonstrated on highway upgrade says union.

    Back seat rally driver with a cause

    Back seat rally driver with a cause

    Offbeat Team supports team as competitors show a sporting spirit.

    Local Partners