Help bushfire victims by catching a Sunday movie

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in Bombshell. Catch this movie on Sunday at the Saraton Theatre and you will help bushfire appeals.

THE Saraton Theatre is getting behind the bushfire appeal this Sunday donating $2 from every movie ticket sold that day across three major charity groups - the Red Cross, Salvation Army and RSPCA.

The theatre announced their intentions to help with the massive fundraising efforts going on around the country and the world on its Facebook page this week

"As an industry, we have been deeply saddened, like all Australians and many people around the world, by the bushfires ravaging our country. The loss of lives, wildlife, homes and land is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted."

"We send our sincere thanks to all the firefighters, volunteers, defence personnel, charities, organisations and communities who are working tirelessly to protect and support fire-affected Australians. We gratefully acknowledge the contribution of those who have donated their time, money and resources.

"We want to help, so on Sunday, January 19, we will be donating $2 from every movie ticket sold at the Saraton Theatre to bushfire relief. 100% of the proceeds will be shared across three Australian charities doing incredible work in fire-affected communities: Salvation Army Bushfire Appeal - providing immediate emotional and material support to firefighters, volunteers and evacuees; Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery - supporting thousands of people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs across the country, and the;

RSPCA Bushfire Appeal - protecting animals in threatened or affected areas and long-term rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

"Join us this Sunday & Help make a Difference!" - Saraton management & staff.

Some the movies screening this Sunday include Golden Globe winner 1917, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon, Bombshell with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, and popular Little Women and Jumaji: The Next Level.

See Saraton Theatre website for full schedule/times.