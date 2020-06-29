HELP GUIDE: How to subscribe to the Daily Examiner

If you're thinking of subscribing, but have difficulty understanding all the technical jargon, we've broken it down for you with simple, step by step instructions on the subscription process.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY EXAMINER WEBSITE

• Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website (you're already here, so that's a good start!)

You will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tablet when you subscribe to The Daily Examiner for 12 months, or you can trial our digital product for two months free (limited time only). The Daily Examiner

• In the top right corner of the page it will say 'Subscribe'. Click that button.

• Have a read through each offer available

• Once you've decided which subscription you'd like, click the pink 'Get this Plan' button.

• Fill out the form (you will need an email address)

• Make sure you write down your password!

• When finished, click the pink 'Continue to payment'

• Fill out your payment details and click the next pink button 'Purchase Subscription'.

• On the next page, select which email newsletters you'd like to receive (morning news and breaking news are our most popular).

Subscribe to the Daily Examiner Daily Examiner

• Now select your favourite topics you'd like to follow (optional) then click 'Continue reading'

Congratulations! You now have access to premium local news content!

HOW TO SIGN IN TO YOUR SUBSCRIPTION

• Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website

• In the top right corner of the page it will say 'Login'. Click that button.

• Type in your email address and password then click 'Log in'.

Subscribe to the Daily Examiner Daily Examiner

HOW TO FOLLOW SPECIFIC TOPICS

• Are you only interested in news about Clarence Valley Council? Or perhaps news specific to Yamba? There's a way to get alerts for specific news topics by simply following that topic.

• Go to a story that is relevant to your favourite topic

• Scroll down to the bottom of the story There, you will find a series of keywords (also known as web tags) with a light grey border and tag image next to it.

• When you click on the relevant keyword it will take you to a page with more stories about that topic

• If you wish to follow this topic, simply click the blue button in the top right corner called 'Follow (topic name)'. e.g. 'Follow Clarence Fires'.

• Alternatively, it might say 'Sign in to follow'. If it does, simply sign in using your email address and password.

HOW TO GET THE EMAIL ALERTS AFTER YOU'VE SIGNED UP

The Daily Examiner website has a series of different email alerts for you to choose from.

The most popular is the morning newsletter which arrives in your email inbox at around 6.30am each morning. It contains the latest news from the Daily Examiner.

Alternatively, there is an afternoon newsletter, local sport, breaking news, local real estate and weekend news to name a few.

Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website

In the top right corner of the page click your profile (it will be greeting you by your name i.e. "Hi John")

Click on the little white arrow and a drop-down menu will appear.

Select 'My Profile'

On the left side menu, choose 'Newsletters'

Tick which newsletters you'd like to receive

Click 'Save Changes' down the bottom

HOW TO ADD A PROFILE PHOTO

Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website

In the top right corner of the page click your profile (it will be greeting you by your name i.e. "Hi John")

Click on the little white arrow and a drop-down menu will appear.

Select 'My Profile'

On the left side menu, choose 'Update Details'

Scroll down towards the bottom and click 'Choose file'

Select your photo from your computer and click ok.

Click 'Save changes'

CAN I SHARE A STORY WITH SOMEONE?

We love when people share local stories with others on social media, but there's a right way and a wrong way of doing it.

The Right way: Share the direct link to the story and a maximum of two paragraphs from the story.

The Wrong way: Copy and paste the entire story (or take a screen shot of it) and post it to social media.

Unfortunately, by posting the entire story or taking a screenshot of the story breaches Australian copyright laws and could result in legal action.

Furthermore, if this premium content is shared for free on social media, local journalist jobs are put in jeopardy leading to no local news coverage at all.