HELP IS COMING: Drive for drought-stricken farmers

DROUGHT is a very real issue for farmers with almost 100 per cent of NSW in drought, on drought watch or going into drought.

In the past week, a national campaign has started to bring the necessities those doing it tough, Doing It For Our Farmers, as talks began in Canberra over how the Federal Government can assist farmers.

Jenny Vickery, from the community support group Warm Touch 2460, is behind one of the drives in the Clarence Valley to help drought-stricken farmers across the state.

"Whenever I see someone on Facebook with a cause, I look at what our group can do for that cause,” Mrs Vickery said.

"I put a post up on Facebook and asked for people and local businesses and their homes to be a drop-off point and collection point for Doing It For Our Farmers.”

Since her post, the Clarence Valley's drive for the farmers has kicked into gear with Clarence Valley Day Care Centre, Jacaranda Laundry (drop-off point) and The Sweet Side of South (drop-off point) jumping on board to lend a hand.

"It launched yesterday at the three places and I've already had a couple of people offer donations, she said.

Warm Touch has also been collecting toiletries for its other projects with the Grafton and Coffs Harbour base hospitals and the Mend and Make Do Crew's kits for the homeless.

Mrs Vickery said helping people is a big part of why she gets involved in things like the Doing It For Our Farmers drive.

"Nobody seems to want to do (this kind of thing) and there was a need,” she said.

"So many people in the Clarence Valley are lovely, kind and generous but they have no way of getting what they do out there.”

The Doing It For Our Farmers group is a donation drive run under the Uniting Church of Tamworth. Items will be distributed with the help of the Rural Chaplain and Aussie Helpers.

There are two drop-off points in the Valley, one at Sweet Side of South during operating hours and one at Jacaranda Laundry.

Mrs Vickery expects the first pick-up to be on July 20.

WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable Food

Canned food, glass jar food, sauces, soups and noodles, breakfast, snacks, confectionery, pasta, rice and grains, coffee, tea and drinks.

Household items

Shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and brushes, floss, soap, sunscreen, nail clippers, tweezers, tissues, cleaning products, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, body wash, lotion, hairbrush, hair spray/gel, hair dye, sanitary items, dry shampoo, nappies, wipes, formula, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, bibs, socks, hankerchiefs and bodywash.