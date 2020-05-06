Help is Here program to help people experiencing home violence

The Federal Government is making help available to people who experience domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THERE’S no excuse for domestic violence, including the pressures the COVID-19 lockdown, says Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Mr Hogan said the Federal Government was backing the no-excuses message with the rollout of a program to ensure people experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence know where to get help.

He said program Help is Here campaign will include advertising across television, digital, social media, radio, magazines and newspapers as well as in shopping centres, hospitals and GP surgeries.

Mr Hogan said the campaign had two clear messages – help is here and tough times do not excuse tougher times at home.

“For many weeks, Australians have been heeding the government’s call to stay at home to control the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Hogan said.

“However, for many women and children, home is not a safe place to be.

“I want our community to know, including those at risk of using violence, there is free and confidential help available at all hours, every day.”

Mr Hogan said the pandemic had put all sorts of stresses on people and families.

“Increased stresses at a time like this are understandable, but they are not an excuse for causing physical or psychological harm,” he said.

“You can get help and talk directly and confidentially with trained counsellors via online chat or phone.”

The new awareness campaign to promote the two national helplines – 1800RESPECT and MensLine Australia – is part of the Federal Government’s $150 million Domestic Violence Support Package to help support services meet demand during these unprecedented times.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 15 per cent of contacts for MensLine Australia have been COVID-19 specific. 1800RESPECT has seen an 11 per cent increase in people accessing support when compared with the same time last year.

Further information is available here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of domestic, family or sexual violence contact 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) 1800respect.org.au or MensLine Australia (1300 789 978) mensline.org.au.