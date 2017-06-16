Help library give the gift of fun to kids

Sevi Griffin, Jagger Jensen-Young and Beatrix Woodleigh get down with some toys in the Yamba Playgroup rooms.

IT'S a library designed for the kids, and after they borrow, they get to make as much noise as they like.

The Yamba Toy Library is holding a fundraiser next Sunday, June 25, to help bolster its stock of goodies for the kids of Yamba.

Coinciding with the Yamba markets, the event will be held at the Yamba Playgroup rooms at the rear of the Wooli Street hall, and organiser Lynda Keigher says it'll be a great place for the kids.

"We've got a jumping castle which is our main drawcard, we've got face painting, sausage sizzles, and raffles," she said.

"And of course, we'll have a lot of the playgroup toys available and it's all fenced in so it's safe for the kids."

Entry into the room is free, and all acitivities are by a donation, which will go towards the toy library.

"The Toy Library has been going again for the past years, and is run by a bunch of volunteer mums," Ms Keigher said.

"The Toy Library costs $10 per term, and kids can come to borrow toys, they take them home for a couple of weeks and them bring them back and choose another one.

"We get a lot of new families who have moved to the area because their kids don't tend to have a lot of toys, and it has become quite a social thing, many people stay for the whole two hours and let the kids have a play here."

The Toy Library is half run from many fundraisers through the year, and half from the membership fees, and the money goes towards the upkeep of the toys, hall hire and insurance costs, as well as updating the toys in the library.

"We've also had quite a lot of donations in the past few years, though because of safety reason we do have to check what is being given to us," Ms Keigher said.

The Toy Library runs fortnightly from 9.30-11.30am behind the Wooli St hall in Yamba.