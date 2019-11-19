HELP: Mobile centre here for fire victims

Desert Rose is travelling through communities in New South Wales to offer locals assistance to those impacted by the devastating bushfires.

THE Australian Government Mobile Service Centre travelling to New South Wales to assist with bushfire recovery

The service will be at Nymboida today from 9am to 4pm near the bus stop on Armidale Road

The Mobile Service Centre will then visit:

Nana Glen on Wednesday 20 November from 8:30am to 4:00pm

Bowraville on Thursday 21 November from 8:30am to 4:00pm

Kempsey on Friday 22 November from 8:30am to 4:00pm

Locals are encouraged to check the website for further information about Desert Rose’s stopping locations as it comes to hand - humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice

A spokesman for the service said that staff on board can help with Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payments and Disaster Recovery Allowance claiming, connecting people to relevant local support services, Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services.

A social worker will accompany service staff on this trip to offer short-term counselling and referrals.

Locals are encouraged to attend the Mobile Service Centre with urgent business only, so that staff can assist those who need it most.