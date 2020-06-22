HELP NEEDED: Do you know this man?

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking public assistance to a man who may be able to assist police with an incident where a vehicle collided with a power box in South Grafton on Saturday, June 20 this year.

COFFS/CLARENCE Police District has released CCTV images of a man they believe can help assist with inquiries into an incident at South Grafton over the weekend.

Around 3pm on Saturday, June 20, a vehicle allegedly collided with a power box on Skinner St, South Grafton.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the male person in the photograph who may be able to assist police with the incident.

If you have any details about the incident please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 02 66420 222 and quote E 76974977.