Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking public assistance to a man who may be able to assist police with an incident where a vehicle collided with a power box in South Grafton on Saturday, June 20 this year.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking public assistance to a man who may be able to assist police with an incident where a vehicle collided with a power box in South Grafton on Saturday, June 20 this year.
Crime

HELP NEEDED: Do you know this man?

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 9:44 AM

COFFS/CLARENCE Police District has released CCTV images of a man they believe can help assist with inquiries into an incident at South Grafton over the weekend.

Around 3pm on Saturday, June 20, a vehicle allegedly collided with a power box on Skinner St, South Grafton.

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking public assistance to a man who may be able to assist police with an incident where a vehicle collided with a power box in South Grafton on Saturday, June 20 this year.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking public assistance to a man who may be able to assist police with an incident where a vehicle collided with a power box in South Grafton on Saturday, June 20 this year.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the male person in the photograph who may be able to assist police with the incident.

• RELATED: Property crime on the decrease in the Clarence Valley

If you have any details about the incident please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 02 66420 222 and quote E 76974977.

More Stories

clarence crime clarence police district south grafton vandalism
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEX TURNS 161: It’s time to write a new legacy

        premium_icon DEX TURNS 161: It’s time to write a new legacy

        News The Daily Examiner to transition from being Australia’s oldest continuous regional daily masthead to writing the script for global best practice of regional digital...

        Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Laura Hoade

        premium_icon Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Laura Hoade

        News “It would be a privilege to represent our community in this exciting and unique...

        IN COURT: 56 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        School curriculum set for biggest shake-up in 30 years

        premium_icon School curriculum set for biggest shake-up in 30 years

        Education Times tables, spelling, basic maths back in 2022 school curriculum