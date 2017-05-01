25°
Help needed for Clarence Career Expo

Adam Hourigan
| 1st May 2017 9:00 AM
Jenny Barnett (centre) with a group of young people.
IF you want to help guide the youth of the Clarence Valley into a positive future and a career pathway, a local training company is looking for your help.

Enterprise & Training Company (ETC) is developing a Career and Youth Expo for the Clarence Valley to provide a fun, practical and informative day for local youth and students.

ETC CEO Jenny Barnett said ETC was aware that there hadn't been a Career Expo held in Grafton since 2011 and instead students travelled to Coffs Harbour or Lismore to attend such events.

"Through our delivery of employment and training services in Grafton, ETC has daily contact with unemployed young people and our role is to encourage disengaged school leavers to return to school; up-skill through training; and to support them to find and sustain work,” Ms Barnett said.

"We have identified that many young people in Grafton aren't always fully aware of the services available to them and we think a local Career and Youth Expo would go a long way towards increasing awareness in this area.”

"Our Grafton staff believe that this event will help send a strong message to local youth that they are not alone.”

ETC's vision for the Career and Youth Expo is to increase youth positivity about the future and raise awareness of the different career pathways and support networks available to them. The proposed event will feature information stalls, practical workshops, presentations and entertainment.

ETC recently presented the concept of the Expo to the Clarence Valley Youth Interagency where there appeared to be overwhelming support.

Clarence Valley Council Community Development Officer (Youth) Giane Smajstr commended the initiative at the recent presentation.

"The proposed Clarence Valley Career and Youth Expo provides an excellent opportunity for young people to explore a range of pathways that support their transition to the workforce or further study. The event offers positive and engaging face to face interaction between youth, community, local service providers and community based organisations,” Ms Smajstr said.

ETC is seeking Expressions of Interest from locals who would like to be involved and provide support.

For more information visit www.etcltd.com.au/grafton-expo or contact ETC Marketing Coordinator Natasha Kirkham on (02) 6648 5466 by 5 May.

