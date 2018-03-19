Help needed for overnight respite service

WITH the nearest overnight respite a four-hour round trip away, House With No Steps is asking for the Grafton community's help to kerb the high demand for to create a respite service for those with disability.

House with No Steps is seeking to raise $14,380, which would allow its new Grafton community hub to start offering overnight respite services.

Karen Barnes, House with No Steps Flexible Support Manager in the Clarence Valley said a new respite service was urgently needed, as there was no local service available.

"We get a lot of enquiries for respite - what we call emergency short-term accommodation - from families that are at breaking point assisting someone with a disability at home 24/7," said Karen.

"Sometimes, to be able to continue in their carer role, they just need a week off, even a couple of days off, knowing their loved one is supported and safe.

"One young man we currently assist has to go for overnight respite in another town which is a four-hour round trip away - it's not what he or his family would choose."

Karen said a local respite service would also give people with a disability an enjoyable break, away from their families and carers.

"For a person with a disability, going to respite is an opportunity to learn about making self-directed choices, and get a taste of more independent living.

"Many people get to try activities they wouldn't otherwise, like going to the pub and playing pool or going to festivals, away from their family.

"They can also learn new skills - for example if someone wants to learn to cook, then lessons can be included in their respite weekend in a fun way."

To donate for a new respite facility in Grafton, please go to www.housewithnosteps.com.au/donate.