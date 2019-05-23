Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKING HARD: The RFS Catering team cook up a storm to keep those on the frontline well fed.
WORKING HARD: The RFS Catering team cook up a storm to keep those on the frontline well fed. Stephanye Holden
News

Help needed to feed our firies

Kathryn Lewis
by
23rd May 2019 2:00 PM

IF YOUR sandwich making skills are superb, the Rural Fire Service is looking for you.

The Clarence Valley RFS team is calling for volunteers to help keep those on the frontline well fed.

Acting Captain of the catering team Stephanye Holden said it was easy but essential work, done with wonderful

people.

The role is not limited to budding chefs, as long as you can butter bread you will be welcomed to the team.

All the training is done on the job as well as a short induction course.

"It's so much fun, you meet such nice people,” Ms Holden said.

"We make up lunches and send them out to hazard reduction burning, we also cater for training courses throughout the year.”

A new canteen was just completed at Trenayr ahead of the busiest period for the team as firies head off to training each weekend.

"We want to keep our firefighters well-fed and hydrated out there in the field.”

Ms Holden said it was mostly weekend work, typically shifts around four to five hours.

Anyone interested in joining the team should call the team captain on 0400429074.

clarence valley rural fire service national volunteers week rural fire service volunteering
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    premium_icon Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    Crime COUTTS Crossing woman who blew more than six times the legal limit and crashed had an 'atrocious' drink driving record.

    Second charge for toddler neglect

    premium_icon Second charge for toddler neglect

    Crime Second person charged with toddler abuse, neglect

    Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    premium_icon Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    Crime Repeat offender from Iluka busted by fisheries

    Life-saving donation shines light on mental health

    premium_icon Life-saving donation shines light on mental health

    News $6,000 from Lower Clarence group could help bring more services