Help needed to feed our firies

WORKING HARD: The RFS Catering team cook up a storm to keep those on the frontline well fed. Stephanye Holden

IF YOUR sandwich making skills are superb, the Rural Fire Service is looking for you.

The Clarence Valley RFS team is calling for volunteers to help keep those on the frontline well fed.

Acting Captain of the catering team Stephanye Holden said it was easy but essential work, done with wonderful

people.

The role is not limited to budding chefs, as long as you can butter bread you will be welcomed to the team.

All the training is done on the job as well as a short induction course.

"It's so much fun, you meet such nice people,” Ms Holden said.

"We make up lunches and send them out to hazard reduction burning, we also cater for training courses throughout the year.”

A new canteen was just completed at Trenayr ahead of the busiest period for the team as firies head off to training each weekend.

"We want to keep our firefighters well-fed and hydrated out there in the field.”

Ms Holden said it was mostly weekend work, typically shifts around four to five hours.

Anyone interested in joining the team should call the team captain on 0400429074.