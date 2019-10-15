Help on the way for 'forgotten' fire affected town

WHILE the community of Ewingar begins to count the bushfire cost, the pieces are in place to start the long road to recovery.

In welcome news, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Des Schroder said a mayoral minute was being prepared to help with some of the immediate needs of the community.

Those included the refilling of water tanks, financial assistance in running the community hall and a mobile aerial booster to help with mobile phone coverage.

The signal booster would be particularly significant after residents described being unable to access up-to-date information at critical moments in the lead-up to the emergency.

It was also announced the NSW Office of Emergency Management would be sending out representatives from their disaster welfare team to help eligible residents apply for disaster relief grants.

The representatives will be at the Ewingar Hall today and Thursday from 10am-2pm.

Councillor Debrah Novak also visited the town, an area she felt had been forgotten in a similar way to some of the other communities on the edge of the LGA affected by fires.

Cr Novak pointed to a lack of foresight in having the emergency evacuation centre in Rappville and subsequent briefings in areas such as Drake as evidence the town was not getting the attention it deserved.

"That community has to get some answers on how they have fallen through the cracks," she said.

"There is no way they are going to leave their town hall to go to two other venues, it shows the lack of local knowledge."

Cr Novak said the fires spread across four LGAs might have affected the response but the strategy of the Kyogle shire was something the other councils could replicate.