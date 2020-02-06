Help on the way for Nymboida’s animal owners

RSPCA NSW will hold a community relief point at Nymboida on Saturday.

BUSHFIRE victims in need of a helping hand to care for their furry friends can take advantage of a community relief event coming to Nymboida this weekend.

RSPCA NSW will attend Nymboida on Saturday between 10 and 2pm providing free dog food, pet supplies, flea, tick and worm treatment for dogs, fodder, salt licks and skin and wound treatment.

This is one of several trips made by the RSPCA to fire affected areas across the state in recent weeks to assist animal owners.

RSPCA NSW said any community members in urgent need of animal supplies, assistance can be requested online via the Bushfire Assistance Request form.

The RSPCA community relief point will be at the Nymboida Camping and Canoe Centre from 10am this Saturday 8 February.