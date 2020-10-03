Help put a smile on sick kids’ faces this McHappy Day

Ronald McDonald House Charities have announced the date for their largest annual fundraiser, McHappy Day, for Saturday November 14.

The largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia, McHappy Day raises vital funds that help keep families together when their child is seriously ill or injured and will be held on Saturday, November 14.

While COVID-19 has impacted everyone this year, it hasn’t stopped seriously ill or injured children from needing treatment and this year has been especially tough for families.

The funds raised through McHappy Day will allow RMHC to continue to keep families together when they need it most and McDonald’s Grafton licensee David Munro said everyone was extremely proud to host McHappy Day each year.

“The funds raised through this initiative are crucial in helping Ronald McDonald’s House Charities continue to keep families together while their seriously ill or injured child undergoes treatment,” Mr Munro said.

“We’re calling on locals to dig deep and get behind this important cause, which assists thousands of families each year.

“Grafton residents can get involved in the McHappy fundraising efforts from October 21, by heading to the Grafton McDonald’s, or using McDelivery, to pick-up a pair of Silly Socks or a Helping Hand. And on Saturday, November 14, McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will also go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.”