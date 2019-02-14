Help Sarah's marathon quest to Run 4 Harlow

Sarah Blackman with her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS). Sarah will raise money for Harlow and his family by running the Gold Coast Half Marathon.

SARAH Blackman will never need more motivation to finish the Gold Coast Half Marathon than to help raise money for her nephew Harlow.

Harlow has Aicardi-Goutières- Syndrome (AGS), a terminal neuro-degenerative disorder and despite Harlow's parents have never asked for anything, they have agreed to let Sarah help them out.

On top of many other symptoms Harlow is tube fed, nonverbal and has extreme hypertonia and low muscle tone which means he is unable to sit, stand or walk. He is dependent on his two loving parents for every aspect of his care.

For more information, and the link to donate, visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/running-4-harlow