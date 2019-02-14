Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sarah Blackman with her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS). Sarah will raise money for Harlow and his family by running the Gold Coast Half Marathon.
Sarah Blackman with her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS). Sarah will raise money for Harlow and his family by running the Gold Coast Half Marathon. Adam Hourigan
News

Help Sarah's marathon quest to Run 4 Harlow

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Feb 2019 7:00 AM

SARAH Blackman will never need more motivation to finish the Gold Coast Half Marathon than to help raise money for her nephew Harlow.

SUBSCRIBER: Read about what motivated Sarah to do the run, and why she's helping raise money for Harlow

Harlow has Aicardi-Goutières- Syndrome (AGS), a terminal neuro-degenerative disorder and despite Harlow's parents have never asked for anything, they have agreed to let Sarah help them out.

On top of many other symptoms Harlow is tube fed, nonverbal and has extreme hypertonia and low muscle tone which means he is unable to sit, stand or walk. He is dependent on his two loving parents for every aspect of his care.

For more information, and the link to donate, visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/running-4-harlow

gofundme gold coast half marathon harlow sarah blackman
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration