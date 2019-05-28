Help shape Maclean's cultural future

Clarence River Dance Academy students perfrom on stage in their end of year concert last year at the Maclean Civic Hall

MACLEAN'S Civic Hall has been the cultural centre of the Lower Clarence for more than half a decade, but has passed its used-by date.

With the development of a plan to combine the services of the hall with the library and council offices, Clarence Valley Council is looking for the community to have their say and shape the future of Maclean's cultural precinct.

Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the whole of the Lower Clarence was growing and community infrastructure needed to grow to keep pace with it.

"Maclean is the geographical centre of the Lower Clarence, so it makes sense to have a central hub for many community assets,” he said.

"At the moment we are just investigating, but we would like the community to be involved and to give us their input.

"Council staff has put together a web page (www.clarenceconversations.com.au/maclean-community-precinct) where people can have a look at a range of concept plans and offer their views.

"The more people who put their thinking caps on and offer suggestions the more likely we are to come up with something fantastic.”

Cr Simmons said once a final concept was decided, council would seek funding to take the project to the next step.