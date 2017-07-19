Help shape the future of the Clarence Valley

Clarence Valley Council is holding community workshops as part of its Clarence 2027 plan.

CLARENCE Valley residents have made it clear they want a safe and inclusive community and are now invited to a series of workshops where they can help make that happen.

Early this year the Clarence Valley Council undertook widespread community consultation as part of its review of the community strategic plan, The Clarence 2027, and the overwhelming response was that people of all ages wanted a community that was safe and inclusive.

The council's community services co-ordinator, Dan Griffin, said another prominent theme from the consultations was people wanted to be involved in shaping the region's future.

"We're about to kick off a series of action planning workshops so we can involve the community in helping shape life in the Clarence Valley,” Mr Griffin said.

"We need to get together and see what can be done right now to address some of the matters raised in the consultation and to collect inspirational ideas.

"In other words, the community will drive change by identifying and specifying what can be done right now, who has the connecting skills and energy, and how to get it done.”

Mr Griffin said the workshops would be "all-in” and would need community members who were passionate about the potential of our community, its problems and needs.

"Come along and bring a family member, friend or neighbour and let's unite to get things done for our community,” he said.

Mayor, Jim Simmons, encouraged people to take ownership of the workshops.

"This is a great opportunity to act on our community's issues and participate in change,” Cr Simmons said.

"This is an exciting time for everyone who wants to be part of creating a flourishing, confident community.

"Your input and your commitment are very valuable for all of us.”

For more information or to book a seat, call 6646 1478.

WORKSHOP DETAILS