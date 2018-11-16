Help Share the Dignity this Christmas at Bunnings

Bunnings Warehouse will be a drop-off spot for donations for Share the Dignity.

THE Clarence Valley is being urged to get behind Bunnings Grafton and help their 'It's in the Bag' Christmas donation drive for Share the Dignity, the national no-for-profit that assists homeless women and those experiencing domestic violence.

From today, Share the Dignity will be coming to Bunnings Warehouses across the country, where locals to donate essential hygiene items as part of 'It's in the Bag' Christmas donation drive.

Last year over 98,000 bags were dropped off at Bunnings stores across the country and donated to disadvantaged women. As the need grows for essential sanitary items, the charity is now striving to collect 120,000 bags from generous Australians.

With the most ambitious target to date, Share the Dignity founder, Rochelle Courtenay, is depending on community kindness.

"Christmas is such a special time, but we tend to forget there's many people who need our help. Donating a bag filled with hygienic essentials is a small but extremely impactful gesture that people can take part in," she said.

Finding food and a safe space to sleep are some of the many challenges homeless women face, but the lack of sanitary products is why Share the Dignity has been working to eliminate period poverty in Australia since 2015.

To get involved and help share the dignity this Christmas from today to December 2.

REQUIRED ESSENTIALS:

Sanitary Items

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap

Deodorant

For more information, head to the Share the Dignity website: sharethedignity.com.au/christmas-charity/