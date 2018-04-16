Help the Conservatorium to earn and learn

Clarence Valley Conservatorium director Adam Wills with some of the cans and bottles that can help raise funds for the Con.

Clarence Valley Conservatorium director Adam Wills with some of the cans and bottles that can help raise funds for the Con. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE sweet sound of plastic bottles and cans? Hardly music to your ears, but these discarded items could help to educate a future musician from the Clarence Valley.

From now until May 27 when you take your recyclables to the Return and Earn machine and select the donate button, your money will go directly to the Clarence Valley Conservatorium to help local children discover the benefits of having music in their lives.

Conservatorium director Adam Wills said it was a quite a detailed process to apply to the container deposit scheme but was very happy to be the first Clarence-based organisation to be given the opportunity to help generate some funds through this process.

"I'm not sure what we will end up with but every little bit helps. Anything we earn will go towards providing music scholarships for students,” Mr Wills said.

"It's nice to be part of the recycling process and help the environment as well as receive some potential return to invest in education.”

Mr Wills said any donations made to the Conservatorium from Return and Earn Scheme were tax deductible.