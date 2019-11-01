Help to building a school's history

BUILDING HISTORY: Tate Anderson and Olivia Parker-Dow sit with their family's bricks in the display at Maclean Public School.

THE history of many schools are encased in the bricks and mortar, and Maclean Public is looking to create a permanent reminder of their staff and students.

They have just opened a newly installed paver walk, with names of the first takers now part of the permanent installation in the school.

"The idea came to us after 150th anniversary, and there were a lot of people that wanted some kind of permanent memorabilia,” former P&C president Tanya Fisher said.

"So we put it out there to community to purchase a paver to put their names on,” she said.

The schools revealed the first installation on Wednesday, and are now keen to find more people to expand the installation, with current P&C vice president Frances Belle Parker leading the campaign.

"What we want is for more and more people to come and be part of it, so that all the Maclean can be represented,” Ms Fisher said.

"It's got people, all the originals, people from 1935, 1951, principals, school captain, teachers, who families who are joined together.

"The idea is to show a history of the people who came to the school, and let them be part of the school permanently.”

If people are keen to join in the project, the pavers are $40 for each brick which covers the cost of the materials, and can contact Maclean Public School.