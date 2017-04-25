27°
Help to judge the business awards

25th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Staff from Farmer Lou's gather as they were inducted into the CVBEA Hall of Fame at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards
THE Clarence Valley Business Awards are looking for potential judges.

The judges must be experienced business managers so they will clearly understand what makes a business tick. You will work in pairs and be given five to eight business to judge.

The judges cannot be Chamber Executive members or employees of any sponsor as that is regarded as having a Conflict of Interest.

Judging involves reading the entrant's submission, making a site visit and then writing up the scoring report using a template. A few weeks later there is a Judges Meeting to decide all the winners. They will then be invited to the presentation dinner on August 5 are free of charge.

If you fit the bill, and want to help the businesses of the Clarence Valley improve and celebrate their sucess please send an email to Rick Murray, Judging Coordinator, CVBEA at middlestar@bigpond.com.

Grafton Daily Examiner
